Federal election 2022: PM to 'stare down' tech firms for stronger parental controls

Doug Dingwall
Harley Dennett
By Doug Dingwall, and Harley Dennett
Updated May 1 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:30am
The Prime Minister in Sydney has revealed he will make another attempt at passing his anti-trolling laws and will press technology manufacturers to make parental controls stronger and easier to find.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: Peter Lorimer
