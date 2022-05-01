The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Brave end long wait in emphatic fashion to open AIHL season

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
May 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brave captain Kai Miettinen is relishing the return of the AIHL. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The Canberra Brave had been waiting two years for this chance, so you knew they weren't going to let it slip.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.