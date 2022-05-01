The Canberra Times

Katherine Deves rushed from Liberal party rally, does not take questions from media

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
May 1 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Controversial Liberal candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves was rushed from the Liberal party's campaign rally today as journalists tried to ask her questions in one of her few recent public appearances.

Liberal candidate for Warringah, Katherine Deves, is escorted swiftly from a Liberal party campaign rally on Sunday. Picture: AAP
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.