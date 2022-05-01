The Canberra Times

Teal is telling: what independents reveal about government and media failure

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
May 1 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supporters of independent candidate for the seat of Kooyong, Dr Monique Ryan, seen during an election campaign launch in Melbourne. Picture: AAP

For an objectively failing operation, this big-spending, policy-lite government gets plenty of latitude from its mainly male media pals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He is a director of the National Press Club and hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.