ACT court refuses bail for Waramanga man Alexander Douglas Cameron, 28, charged with drug trafficking in Canberra

By Toby Vue
Updated May 2 2022 - 7:18am, first published 4:30am
Alexander Douglas Cameron, 28, appeared via audio-visual link in the ACT Magistrates Court charged with trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis.

A man set for sentencing on Monday afternoon fronted court earlier than expected over a fresh drug trafficking charge when his bail application was described as needing the "triumph of hope".

