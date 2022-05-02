A man set for sentencing on Monday afternoon fronted court earlier than expected over a fresh drug trafficking charge when his bail application was described as needing the "triumph of hope".
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
