Federal election 2022: Kim Rubenstein corflutes targeted in anti-Semitic attack

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated May 2 2022 - 1:31am, first published 1:00am
The police are investigating a spate of far-right vandalism on election corflutes, including anti-Semitic messages defacing Senate candidate Kim Rubenstein's material.

A defaced Kim Rubenstein corflute in Canberra.
Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

