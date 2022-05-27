This is not a tightly curated or thematic exhibition, but more of a presentation of highlights of Arnhem Land bark painting as found in a couple of collections. For me, the outstanding pieces were also some of the earliest pieces in the exhibition. These included Yirawala's Body design (Sacred Mardayin Ceremony), c. 1962, Two Mimi Spirits, 1967 and Woman is born, c.1967. Also, Billy Lanyirrda's Two male Namarnde Spirits, 1966 and Male and female Namarnde, spirits of the Stone Country, 1966. There is also the sublime Mawalan Marika Marika untitled bark painting from 1958 and the quirky and powerful early David Daymirringu Malangi, Gurrmirringu, The great ancestral hunter, c.1962. All of these are in the Dyer Family Collection.