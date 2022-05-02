The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton hit with two-game ban

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 2 2022 - 1:43am, first published 1:00am
Jack Wighton has been banned for two games. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Jack Wighton will spend the next two weeks on the sidelines after being hit with a two-game ban for a dangerous throw in a major blow for the Canberra Raiders.

