Canberra artist Robyn Campbell will open a solo exhibition at Bungendore's Suki & Hugh Gallery on Saturday. There will be drinks with the artist from 3pm to 5pm that day. Trained in glass at ANU School of Art, for this show she has chosen to work in clay, drawing inspiration from the high country and the bare hills heading from Canberra to her childhood home in northern New South Wales. Free, all welcome, bookings essential via susan@sukihugh.com.au. The exhibition is on until June 12. See: sukihugh.com.au.