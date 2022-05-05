The Canberra Times
Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from May 7, 2022

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
May 5 2022 - 2:00am
Robyn Campbell's clay works at Suki & Hugh Gallery draw inspiration from the high country between Canberra and northern NSW. Picture: Supplied

Canberra artist Robyn Campbell will open a solo exhibition at Bungendore's Suki & Hugh Gallery on Saturday. There will be drinks with the artist from 3pm to 5pm that day. Trained in glass at ANU School of Art, for this show she has chosen to work in clay, drawing inspiration from the high country and the bare hills heading from Canberra to her childhood home in northern New South Wales. Free, all welcome, bookings essential via susan@sukihugh.com.au. The exhibition is on until June 12. See: sukihugh.com.au.

Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

