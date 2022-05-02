Hands up who receives their ballot papers on Sausage Sizzle Day (sometimes referred to as Election Day) and walks purposefully over to the voting booth like they know what they're doing, only to get into the seclusion of the protected cardboard stands and let their confident facial expression droop into the mildly panicked frustration of not knowing what the hell you are doing? Be honest now.
