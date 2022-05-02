The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Federal election 2022: Scott Morrison says looming decisions on interest rates 'not about politics'

Gerard Cockburn
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Gerard Cockburn, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated May 2 2022 - 8:24am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scott Morrison has played down the political implications of a looming interest rate hike as Labor prepares to pin blame on the Prime Minister if the Reserve Bank pulls the trigger at a meeting on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has played down the political implications of a looming interest rate hike. Picture: James Croucher
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.