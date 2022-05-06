Celebrating Dean Bowen's child-like exuberance

Subsequently Bowen has continued to make sculptures, mainly in conjunction with the Perin Sculpture Foundry, of cast bronze on different scales and in different editions, as well as assemblages made from various found materials. The artist presents himself as a "rural lad" with a good dose of bush humour and a taste for the absurd. Echidnas, wombats, owls, dogs and koalas make frequent appearances in his work together with the stoic human characters, sometimes in unusual combinations, such as an echidna on a man's head. Stephens in his erudite text explains that the artist's grandmother, in reference to her grandson's spikey hair, suggested that it looked as if he had an echidna on his head. It is less clear as to why owls also make an appearance on people's heads.