The Canberra Times

Mt Franklin memories: The thrill of taking the high road

By Matthew Higgins
May 6 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annetta and Walter Dowling at the junction of the Mt Franklin and Brindabella roads in the 1940s, an intersection wryly referred to as Piccadilly Circus. Picture: Courtesy of the Dowling family

On the skyline south-west of Canberra is the ACT's highest road. The Mt Franklin Road has for decades taken people into the Brindabellas. It is an inspiring drive along a road steeped in story.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.