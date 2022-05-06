For Franklin skiers, the trip to the Chalet could be demanding. There was no organised snow-clearing, so heavy snow blocked the road to vehicles, sometimes many kilometres short of Franklin. Skiers had to cross-country ski all the way to the Chalet before they could do their downhill skiing on the runs there. A 1943 photo shows skiers passing a snowed-in car; amongst the group is Doug Maxwell with a packhorse carrying the skiers' provisions. It was a long way from today's trip to Perisher or Thredbo!