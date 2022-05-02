The Canberra Times
Opinion

Teal independents like Monique Ryan, Allegra Spender, may be creating a moderate Liberal refuge

By Jack Waterford
Updated May 2 2022 - 6:39am, first published 6:38am
Hard-right conservatives in the Liberal Party could benefit if teal independents oust moderate MPs. Picture: AAP

If there is one thing worse than losing office to the other major party in politics, it is losing strength in the factional balances within one's own party. On both sides of politics, even in mid-election there are some working for the defeat of politicians on their own team, even at the risk - indeed likelihood - that the loss of a seat may be the difference between government and opposition.

