The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Rising star Nikita Tszyu embraces the name ahead of second boxing bout

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
May 3 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita Tszyu wants to make a name for himself. Picture: No Limit Boxing

Nikita Tszyu knows he's going to hear it just like his brother did. And time and time again, he knows he's going to have to silence it, just like his brother is.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.