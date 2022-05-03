Times Past: May 4, 1993

The results of a book published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics were revealed on the front page on this day in 1993, highlighting the inequalities between men and women at that time. The results showed that women were paid on average 76.2 per cent of male income, and tended to have "the worst jobs''. Despite earning less at worse jobs, they also did far more of the housework, although female employment had increased. The bureau estimated the value of unpaid domestic and community work at $151 billion, 68 per cent of which was completed by women.

