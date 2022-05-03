The Canberra Times
Canberra to drop COVID vaccine mandates for teachers, health staff

Lucy Bladen
Lucy Bladen
Updated May 3 2022 - 3:57am, first published 1:30am
The ACT government will drop COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health workers and teachers from next week.

Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman has dropped a vaccine mandate for teachers and health staff in the ACT. Picture: Elesa Kurtz
