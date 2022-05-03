What's wrong with reusing passwords?

What's wrong with reusing passwords?

This is branded content.

Despite the known dangers, many people continue to use the same password across different accounts. The practice is simply way too convenient, and people aren't ready to sacrifice that in the name of security.

There are several things wrong with reusing passwords. The main problem is that it significantly increases the chances of an account breach. If just one of your accounts isn't adequately secured, hackers can breach it and use the password to access other accounts.

This article will explain precisely why you shouldn't reuse passwords. You will also learn how common password recycling is. Finally, you'll find some tips on how you can increase password security.

Why you shouldn't reuse passwords

A significant issue with reusing passwords is that hackers can also gain access to your other accounts if one of your accounts gets breached.



Hackers know how common password reuse is, so checking the same passwords with different accounts is one of the first things they do.

Phishing is one of the most common ways hackers obtain login credentials from victims. If you have the same password across many accounts, a single click can seriously affect the security of your online identity.

At the very least, you shouldn't reuse passwords for critical accounts such as email, banking, or work-related. If your work account gets compromised, attackers can potentially gain access to your company's entire network.

People often put all their trust in the services they use. But, some online services and websites still store user data as plain text.



If hackers breach their database, they can easily target all of their users. Even if the data is encrypted, hackers have ways of decrypting it.

How common is password recycling?

Data leaks and account breaches are an everyday occurrence. People are doing everything they can to bolster security. Unfortunately, many look past breaking the habit of reusing passwords because it's convenient.

Two studies show us just how common password recycling is:

The first study was conducted by Microsoft between January and March 2020. It found that 44 million of its users use the same password across different accounts.

In a 2019 study by Google and Harris Poll, it was discovered that 13 per cent of users use the same passwords for all their accounts. Furthermore, 53 per cent of respondents used the same password on some (but not all) online accounts.



Only 35 per cent of respondents reported using different passwords for all accounts.

Why do people reuse passwords?

Knowing how common password recycling is, the next logical question is, why is it such a common occurrence? Even knowing the dangers associated with it, people continue to reuse the same password.

The main reason people reuse passwords is the fear of forgetting their login information. With how important these accounts are for everyday life, it's understandable that people want to be in control.

Fatigue is another factor in password reuse. People use so many different accounts these days, and having a separate password for all can be daunting. The Google and Harris Poll studies mentioned before found that the average American has 27 online accounts.

How to increase password security

Luckily, using different passwords for all accounts doesn't have to be so complicated. Here are some easy ways you can increase your password security:

Password manager

A password manager solves one critical problem that causes people to reuse passwords: convenience. A password manager stores all of your passwords in a safe online vault. The vault is well-protected, making sure that you're the only one who can access it. From there, you can log in to every account with a single click.

2FA (Two-factor authentication)

Two-factor authentication is a security system that asks users to provide two forms of identification to access something. If your password is the first factor, the second authentication factor could be an email/phone confirmation or something similar.

Update passwords regularly

The longer you use the same password, the more vulnerable it becomes. It's essential to update your passwords regularly to bolster security. Luckily, password managers make this process very easy.

Final thoughts

The safety of your online accounts begins with your passwords. Reusing passwords is a dangerous yet prevalent habit that people have for fear of forgetting their login credentials and convenience.

With a password manager, you can significantly improve the safety of your accounts without having to sacrifice convenience.

