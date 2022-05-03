The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jarrod Croker returns as Wighton-less Canberra Raiders seek NRL spark

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 3 2022 - 5:11am, first published 4:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrod Croker has been named to return. Picture: Karleen Minney

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will name centre Jarrod Croker to make his long-awaited return when Canberra face the Bulldogs on Friday night, with Elliott Whitehead and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad also in the starting lineup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.