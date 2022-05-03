The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Ausdance donates ballet shoes signed by Robert Helpmann and Marilyn Jones to National Library of Australia

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
May 3 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Library of Australia director-general Marie-Louise Ayres receiving the donated ballet shoes from Ausdance ACT director Cathy Adamek and Ausdance National vice-president Julie Dyson. Picture: Keegan Carroll

It's not the donation one would expect the National Library of Australia to receive, however, ballet shoes once owned by two Australian dance greats have found their way into its possession.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.