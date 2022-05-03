Police have spent 40,000 hours dealing with anti-vax protesters, as cost to ACT soars

The cost to police of managing so-called "issues-motivated groups" which continue to protest in the ACT, camping and lighting fires on the lawns of Parliament House, disrupting traffic and business activity, and breaching the peace, has blown out to $3.5 million.
