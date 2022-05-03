I remember talking to some high-rollers at the casino many years ago when I was a struggling university student (I wasn't there throwing away my money, but sometimes we ended up there late at night.) Perhaps it was a line they were using on young inebriated women, but they asked me what I thought the Australian dream was. I remember shocking them by being the only woman to tell them that owning your own home is the Australian dream. I am grateful I do. There needs to be more help for those who want to. I wonder if my children will ever own their own home, I hope they do.