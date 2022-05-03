The Canberra Times

On Mother's Day, let's be grateful for many things

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated May 5 2022 - 3:18am, first published May 3 2022 - 5:18am
What are you grateful for this Mother's Day? Picture: Shutterstock

There are several things I am grateful for this Mother's Day. I know it's a day where people should feel grateful for having us in their lives, the women that gave them life. Perhaps someone does, but more often than not I have to take care of myself on such celebratory days, buying my own birthday presents, wrapping my own Christmas gifts, baking my own cakes, and so forth. That's just the way it's been for quite some time.

