Lessons and legacies of the 2019 'miracle' election result

The "miracle result" of the 2019 federal election hangs like a shadow over this campaign. There are many legacies of Scott Morrison's victory. They affect both the main combatants, the Coalition and Labor, and also many analysts and observers. The interaction between the influence of 2019 on insiders and observers has a chicken and egg quality, with one reinforcing the other.
John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.
John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.