The pricklier side of present politics

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
May 6 2022 - 2:00pm
Echidnas as we know them today are probably less than 1.7 million years old. Picture: Sutterstock

My neighbourhood is presently host to election corflutes and to echidnas, the first as ephemeral as anything (here today, dismantled and gone the morrow after election day), the second decorating this continent for tens of millions of years.

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

