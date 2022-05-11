The Canberra Times

The wealth of a nation can be a rather complex achievement

SH
By Sam Hollier
May 11 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Norway used its resources wealth to invest in its citizens' future. Photo: Shutterstock

Australia is the lucky country and, if we're honest with ourselves, it really does appear to be a large helping of luck. But will it last?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sam Hollier

ACM Group Advertising Features & Special Publications

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.