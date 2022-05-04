The Canberra Times
Lee Joseph Price charged with historical child sex crimes in Canberra

By Soofia Tariq
Updated May 4 2022 - 1:09am, first published 1:00am
A Queensland prisoner says he wants to plead guilty to two historical child sex charges over incidents that allegedly occurred in the ACT more than 25 years ago.

A Queensland prisoner appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court via video and said he planned to plead guilty to the historical child sex charges.
