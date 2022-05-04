The Canberra Times
A very happy mother's day for 106.3's Kristen Davidson who is having another baby

By Megan Doherty
Updated May 4 2022 - 10:41pm, first published 2:00pm
Iain and Kristen Davidson at home in Griffith with son Hugo who turns two in August. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

It will be an especially joyful Mother's Day on Sunday for popular Canberra radio presenter Kristen Davidson who has announced she is pregnant again.

