Lila Rose Mary Walto pleads guilty to charges after ramming ACT Corrective Services car to free Kane Quinn in Canberra

By Toby Vue
Updated May 4 2022 - 6:53am, first published 5:00am
The woman involved in pursuing and ramming an ACT Corrective Services car across Canberra's inner south to free her jailed fiancé in 2021 will be sentenced in the Supreme Court after admitting to being in the driver's seat.

Lila Rose Mary Walto, left, has pleaded guilty to a raft of charges after ramming of an ACT Corrective Services car transporting her fiancé Kane Quinn in mid 2021. Pictures: Supplied, Facebook
