The woman involved in pursuing and ramming an ACT Corrective Services car across Canberra's inner south to free her jailed fiancé in 2021 will be sentenced in the Supreme Court after admitting to being in the driver's seat.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
