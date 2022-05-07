The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How to have a wild thyme with no regrets

Jackie French
By Jackie French
May 7 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breckland wild thyme produces stunning masses of flowers. Picture: Shutterstock

Every garden has a spot like ours - under the eaves so it never gets any rain, dry soil, more like dust. You tell yourself that you are going to water it twice a week, or once a week at least. You are going to mulch it every summer so that dust becomes rich soil, and give it slow-release plant food. The flowers and herbs will look stunning against your wall.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.