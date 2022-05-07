How to have a wild thyme with no regrets

First remove all grass and weeds. Rake the soil lightly, then cover with clear plastic. This will encourage weed and grass seeds to germinate. Wait three weeks and rake again. There is no need to dig the soil deeply before planting herb lawns - the roots will do all the digging necessary. Now plant your pots of thyme, or if you prefer, wait till spring and plant many, many tiny thyme seeds and wait for them to germinate and hope that was does germinate is not a weed, as it will be hard to tell the difference for a few weeks and the weeds will inhibit the thyme plants. The best clue is speed of growth. If it grows upwards, fast, it is a weed, not lawn thyme.