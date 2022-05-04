Establishing an effective federal ICAC is only the start for independent ACT Senate candidate Kim Rubenstein who is now running on a wide-ranging "integrity agenda" platform.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
