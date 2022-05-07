Rosacea is a common, often under-diagnosed skin condition that causes redness, flaky skin, flushing and small, pus-filled bumps on the face. It most commonly affects middle-aged women with fair skin and is often mistaken for acne or other skin conditions.
According to Shoshana Eisner, pharmacist and founder of QED Skincare, those suffering with rosacea are not alone. "It's a super common condition, with statistics showing as many as 18 per cent of the global population are managing rosacea on a daily basis," she says.
Although there is no cure for rosacea, the good news is, it can be very successfully managed. Here's Shoshana's tried and tested techniques to help managing rosacea.
Moisturise well and often. The secret to preventing rosacea flares and speed healing is to maximise hydration. Double your moisturiser use and you will see a dramatic reduction in flare-ups.
Avoid washing your face with too hot or too cold water. Even better, use products that don't require water, as it can be stripping. Keep a moisturiser and a bottle of water in your handbag.
Be gentle with rosacea-affected skin. Apply products with a delicate touch. Don't over exfoliate and when you do, use gentle exfoliators with jojoba beads that don't have an abrasive surface.
Certain foods or situations may be your trigger. Stress, chilli and other foods, alcohol, irritating cosmetic and laundry ingredients, sun exposure and dramatic temperatures are common triggers.
Buy skincare for sensitive skin. Pare your skincare back to basics. A gentle cleanser and moisturiser is all you will need, and slowly introduce a gentle exfoliator.
Patch-test skincare products. And only on non-irritated skin. Irritated skin is irritated and will always react.
You may need to see a doctor. Some cases respond well to antibiotic creams and other prescription products.
