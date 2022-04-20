They are the people who devote their lives to caring for others, giving lifesaving immunisations and health advice, looking after older people and generally meeting everyday essential health needs.
Nurses are often the first and only point of care in their communities.
The global celebration of the nursing profession is held annually on May 12, the anniversary of the birth of the Lady of the Lamp, Florence Nightingale.
Florence's revolutionary ideas still resonate today; it's wise and timely advice too.
In her book, Notes on Nursing (1860), Nurse Nightingale wrote that "Every nurse ought to be careful to wash her hands very frequently during the day. If her face, too, so much the better."
Notes on Nursing also called upon the 'mistress' of every building to clean 'every hole and corner' of her home regularly for the sake of her family's health.
Nurse: just another word to describe a person strong enough to tolerate anything and soft enough to understand anyone.- Anon
We all know Florence Nightingale as the founder of modern nursing, but did you know she was also a trailblazer in the field of statistics?
Each year carries a theme, and for 2022 it is: 'Nurses: A Voice to Lead - invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health'.
The need for real investment to be made into the nursing workforce worldwide will be the call to action from this year's International Nurses' Day, organisers have announced.
Nurses account for more than half of all the world's health workers, yet there is an urgent shortage of nurses worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The world needs 9 million more nurses and midwives to achieve universal health coverage by 2030, especially in low- and middle-income countries.
Investing in nurses is excellent value for money, says the WHO.
Investing in midwifery, where care covers maternal and newborn health and family planning, could avert over 80 per cent of all maternal deaths, stillbirths and neonatal deaths, according to WHO figures.
