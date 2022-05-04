The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: the calculators come out after the rate rise

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated May 4 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers, left, and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg at the National Press Club treasury debate. Picture: James Croucher

It's been the calm after the storm, if you like. Or rather, the sit-down where we all work out what higher interest rates mean. What spending will have to go if the mortgage gets much more expensive; that kind of thing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.