Canberra Liberals to push for another inquiry into Dhulwa Mental Health Unit

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
May 4 2022 - 7:00pm
The opposition will push for another inquiry into the Dhulwa Mental Health Unit. Picture: Jake Sims

The ACT's opposition will push for another inquiry into the troubled Dhulwa Mental Health Unit, asking for a Legislative Assembly committee to review the current security and safety arrangements at the site.

