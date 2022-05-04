The ACT's opposition will push for another inquiry into the troubled Dhulwa Mental Health Unit, asking for a Legislative Assembly committee to review the current security and safety arrangements at the site.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.