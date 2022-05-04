The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

ACT Greens member Johnathan Davis referred to standards commissioner over federal election campaign letter

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
May 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens crossbencher Johnathan Davis has been referred to the Legislative Assembly's standards commissioner. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

ACT Greens crossbencher Johnathan Davis has been referred to Legislative Assembly's Commissioner of Standards after he included his Assembly contact details on a letter endorsing Greens federal candidates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.