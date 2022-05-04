The Canberra Times
Morrison expected to announce support for 400,000 small businesses

By Olivia Ireland
May 4 2022 - 12:30pm
Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: James Croucher

The Morrison government has pledged to help create 400,000 small and family businesses and back programs to help them cut their overhead costs if re-elected.

