Says or does something to communicate withdrawing agreement to the act either before or during the act

Participates in the act because of the infliction or threat to inflict violence or force on the person, or another person, an animal or property

Participates in the act because of extortion, coercion, blackmail, intimidation or a fear of public humiliation or disgrace of the person or another person



Participates in the act because of force or fear



Is incapable of agreeing to the act because of intoxication



Is mistaken about the identity of the other person



Participates in the act because of an intentional misrepresentation by another person about the use of a condom

Participate in the act as a result of an abuse of relationship of authority or professional relationship