The ACT Legislative Assembly has passed new affirmative consent laws.
The change represents a significant reform to the ACT's justice system and comes after a scathing report of the territory's responses found victim-survivors in the ACT are faced with a system that fails to meet their needs.
Advertisement
The bill was put forward by Labor backbencher Marisa Paterson.
Affirmative consent means that consent for sexual activity is actively sought and actively given based on free and voluntary agreement between the parties involved.
Under the existing model in ACT law, consent laws are based around a "no means no" model.
In cases of sexual assault, this model means victims must prove they did not give consent.
Affirmative consent, which is a "yes means yes" model, means a person must seek consent and there will be a new legal test under the changes to determine this.
The bill defines consent as "informed agreement to the sexual act that is freely and voluntarily given and communicated by saying or doing something".
There are principles of consent that are outlined in the bill, these are:
In cases where an accused does nothing to ascertain a person's consent, they would not be able to rely on a defence they had believed the other person had consented.
The new test for the prosecution of an accused person would be introduced in which their belief that consent was given must be deemed to be reasonable in the circumstances. The onus of proof for this test is the responsibility of the court system.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
The legislation makes it explicitly clear that consent is not given in a range of circumstances, including when someone:
The changes also make it clear that a person does not consent to an act because they do not do or say something to resist the act.
It also clarifies that a person does not consent to an act if they had previously consented to another act with that person, or had previously consented to the same act with that person.
The list is not exhaustive as there are other circumstances where consent may not be given which can be determined in any sexual assault trial.
Advertisement
The bill also recognise a "freeze and surrender" approach in sexual assaults.
The new laws will come into place on the day after its notification on the ACT's legislative register.
The changes will not be retrospective, meaning it won't apply to existing cases or offences committed before this date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.