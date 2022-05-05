The Canberra Times
New date for Marymead autumn sale

Updated May 5 2022 - 3:58am, first published 1:03am
Autumn in Canberra is great, with another seasonal event the Marymead autumn plant and garage sale. Photo: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Marymead's popular autumn plant and garage sale is on Saturday after being postponed last weekend due to the morning rain.

