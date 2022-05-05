New date for Marymead autumn sale

Marymead's popular autumn plant and garage sale is on Saturday after being postponed last weekend due to the morning rain.
Find something for the garden as well as a range of clothes, books, homewares, craft, jewellery, bric-a-brac and more.
It's on from 9am to 1pm on Saturday at the Marymead HQ at 255 Goyder Street, Narrabundah.
Come and support one of Canberra's great caring institutions, helping children, young people and their families since 1967.
