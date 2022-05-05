The ACT Legislative Assembly has passed reforms to strengthen consent laws, with affirmative consent now clearly defined in the territory's Crimes Act.
Labor backbencher Marisa Paterson's bill passed the territory's parliament with support from all members on Thursday afternoon.
Advertisement
The amendment to the Crimes Act seeks to clearly define what consent is and is not, with a statutory definition of consent to be included that is based on free and voluntary agreement.
The bill also clearly articulates circumstances when consent is not given, these include cases where a person does not say or do something to resist the act or cases where a person may have consented to another act with the same person.
Dr Paterson told the Assembly she was proud to be the one to bring the bill to fruition.
"The people I want to recognise today are victim-survivors, again, I want to say I am so sorry for what has happened to you," she said.
"Every person has a right to choose not to participate in a sexual act."
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
An affirmative model of consent is one based on people communicating agreement of consent, essentially a "yes means yes" model rather than "no means no".
Dr Paterson first released an exposure draft of the amendment to the Crimes Act last year and consulted with the sector and the community. The bill was introduced to the territory's parliament in February.
NSW passed affirmative consent laws last November.
The ACT is in the process of reforming sexual assault laws after a scathing report of the territory's responses found victim-survivors are faced with a system that fails to meet their needs. It also found people were often retraumatised through their experiences in the territory's justice system, community and government agencies.
The bill will be reviewed after two years.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.