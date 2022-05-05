The Canberra Times
ACT government passes affirmative consent laws

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated May 5 2022 - 7:19am, first published 6:30am
Labor backbencher Marisa Paterson's affirmative consent bill passed the Legislative Assembly on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The ACT Legislative Assembly has passed reforms to strengthen consent laws, with affirmative consent now clearly defined in the territory's Crimes Act.

