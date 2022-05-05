It was a huge moment for Dickson College student Xanthe Campbell when she this week secured the final spot on Rita Ora's team on The Voice.
The Gungahlin teenager had earlier persuaded two judges - Ora and Jessica Mauboy - to turn their chairs for her when she performed Happier than Ever by Billie Eilish in the blind auditions.
Advertisement
Ora and Mauboy both wanted Xanthe, with the British superstar eventually winning out.
But the 17-year-old then had to return for the callbacks and compete against other singers to secure the final place on Team Rita.
Xanthe fought for her spot in the callbacks against fellow singers Asha and Bri, all of them singing songs by Avril Lavigne.
After their performances, Rita picked an overwhelmed Xanthe to join her team, declaring: "Xanthe, you're a star and that just can't be taught."
"My little angel," Rita told her. "Well, done. You did so well. I'm so proud of you."
The Voice is back on Prime7 at 7pm Sunday when the artists will go head-to-head in the battles.
Xanthe will next be on air on May 15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.