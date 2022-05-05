The Canberra Times
Canberra's Xanthe Campbell secures spot on Team Rita on The Voice

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty
Updated May 5 2022 - 3:47am, first published 3:30am
Canberra's Xanthe Campbell (far left) is on the team of British superstar Rita Ora (centre). Picture: Supplied

It was a huge moment for Dickson College student Xanthe Campbell when she this week secured the final spot on Rita Ora's team on The Voice.

