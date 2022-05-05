The Canberra Times
Canberra ready to get back to black-tie

By Megan Doherty
Updated May 5 2022 - 4:15am, first published 1:49am
The Ronald McDonald House charity ball in March raised more than $600,000. Picture:

Canberra is ready to party again, with the charity ball officially back, post-COVID.

