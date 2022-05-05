Canberra ready to get back to black-tie

Canberra is ready to party again, with the charity ball officially back, post-COVID.
Friday night's black-tie gala ball for Lifeline Canberra at the National Arboretum was quickly sold-out.
Allbids.com.au is conducting an auction to support the event, with everything from a Vespa to Ben Quilty artwork to Michael Buble tickets up for grabs.
The link for the auction is here.
That followed the heavily-attended Ronald McDonald House charity ball at the National Convention Centre in March.
It was attended by almost 1000 people, raising more than $600,000 on the night.
