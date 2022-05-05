The Canberra Times
Canberra autumn record fair on Saturday

Updated May 5 2022 - 3:37am, first published 2:10am
Grab some vinyl gems for some cold weather cosy listening. Picture: Shutterstock

Vinyl Addicts Canberra is holding the Canberra Autumn Record Fair at the Flynn Community Hub on Saturday from 8am to 2.30pm.

