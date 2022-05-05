The Canberra Times

Times Past: May 6, 1894

By Isabella Gillespie
May 5 2022 - 2:00pm
Australian schools had succeeded in making learning boring for young people, or at least that was the view of the Minister for Science and Technology on this day in 1984. The Minister, Mr Jones, made these comments at the opening of the silver jubilee conference of the Australian College of Education at the Australian National University. He said boredom was the greatest non-economic problem of Australian society. He said there was a depressingly low level of curiosity among educators, and believed this to be correlated with the nature of life in Australia. "Life in Australia is pretty boring for most people," he said. "This condition relates to our singular lack of clear-cut goals and our aimless misuse of the most important non-renewable resource, namely time." He found that most people hid the fact their lives were boring through "work, physical activity generally and social habits which essentially involve just mucking about".

