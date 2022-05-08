Always seek the right legal advice and representation Advertising Feature

MEJ partner, Craig Edwards. MEJ's philosophy is simple. If you've been injured through someone else's fault then you deserve fair compensation. Photo: Supplied

Law Week is a national initiative that runs annually to raise public awareness of the law and navigating the legal system.

In the ACT, events will be on from May 6 to May 13.

As the ACT Law Society states on its website, "Each year in Canberra the Law Society and its partners run a range of events to celebrate and engage the local legal profession, and to educate the public about the role of lawyers in our society."

Additionally, in conjunction with the ACT Law Society Foundation, each year Law Week is also used as an opportunity to raise money for a local Canberra charity.

"This year, we will be supporting Painting With Parkinsons, an initiative of Parkinson's ACT, which uses art therapy to support affected people," the society said.

The ACT's 2022 Law Week will be kicked off, literally, with a fun afternoon of mixed six-a-side soccer on the south oval at ANU.



The official launch event for Law Week in the ACT will be at ANU in the evening of May 9.

"Attorney-general Mr Shane Rattenbury MLA will officially open Law Week 2022 before ceding the stage to Canberra's most erudite young lawyers, who will compete in the ACT Golden Gavel speaking competition." ACT Law Society's overview of the event stated.

This public speaking competition is an annual part of the proceedings, and the winners go on to compete at the National Golden Gavel event.

"The competition is an opportunity for young lawyers to showcase their advocacy and comedy skills, with each given five minutes to argue their case on a far-fetched topic, revealed only 24 hours beforehand," the society stated.

Other events will also be on throughout Law Week.



Visit actlawsociety.asn.au/about/law-week to find out more.

PROTECTING YOUR RIGHTS

Maliganis Edwards Johnson has been protecting the rights of injured Canberrans since 1985.

MEJ are legal specialists in personal injury and understand the complexity of the laws that govern compensation in the ACT.

As the team at MEJ points out, being injured can have a traumatic effect on your life and on your family.

The experienced team know that without the right legal advice and representation you can miss out on fair compensation and incur unnecessary costs.

MEJ's philosophy is simple. If you've been injured through someone else's fault then you deserve fair compensation.

However, they also say it's important that you act quickly to achieve the best possible result.

They offer a free initial consultation and work on a no-win, no-fee basis.