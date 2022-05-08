Law Week is a national initiative that runs annually to raise public awareness of the law and navigating the legal system.
In the ACT, events will be on from May 6 to May 13.
As the ACT Law Society states on its website, "Each year in Canberra the Law Society and its partners run a range of events to celebrate and engage the local legal profession, and to educate the public about the role of lawyers in our society."
Additionally, in conjunction with the ACT Law Society Foundation, each year Law Week is also used as an opportunity to raise money for a local Canberra charity.
"This year, we will be supporting Painting With Parkinsons, an initiative of Parkinson's ACT, which uses art therapy to support affected people," the society said.
The ACT's 2022 Law Week will be kicked off, literally, with a fun afternoon of mixed six-a-side soccer on the south oval at ANU.
The official launch event for Law Week in the ACT will be at ANU in the evening of May 9.
"Attorney-general Mr Shane Rattenbury MLA will officially open Law Week 2022 before ceding the stage to Canberra's most erudite young lawyers, who will compete in the ACT Golden Gavel speaking competition." ACT Law Society's overview of the event stated.
This public speaking competition is an annual part of the proceedings, and the winners go on to compete at the National Golden Gavel event.
"The competition is an opportunity for young lawyers to showcase their advocacy and comedy skills, with each given five minutes to argue their case on a far-fetched topic, revealed only 24 hours beforehand," the society stated.
Other events will also be on throughout Law Week.
Visit actlawsociety.asn.au/about/law-week to find out more.
Maliganis Edwards Johnson has been protecting the rights of injured Canberrans since 1985.
MEJ are legal specialists in personal injury and understand the complexity of the laws that govern compensation in the ACT.
As the team at MEJ points out, being injured can have a traumatic effect on your life and on your family.
The experienced team know that without the right legal advice and representation you can miss out on fair compensation and incur unnecessary costs.
MEJ's philosophy is simple. If you've been injured through someone else's fault then you deserve fair compensation.
However, they also say it's important that you act quickly to achieve the best possible result.
They offer a free initial consultation and work on a no-win, no-fee basis.
Don't delay, call MEJ or visit mej.com.au.
Partners Duncan Harrington and James Hall describe their firm as professional and focussed, but also easy-going and approachable.
Looking after all areas of property, business and commercial law, they advise clients on anything from conveyancing and property transactions through to helping regular families who have a dispute with a builder.
In their own words, "our clients are a broad mix of families, startups, small business owners, tradespeople, builders, developers and entrepreneurs," they said.
"Our team helps you with everything from getting your business up and running, to offering ongoing legal support across every aspect of your operation. We also assist many of our clients with personal matters, like conveyancing, family trusts and estate planning."
The people
Duncan Harrington is the managing partner, and he has been with the firm since 2014 when it operated under a different name.
A Canberra local, Duncan says that he kind of fell into law, having gone into IT after leaving school. A career change saw him working in the ACT Law Courts and deciding to study to become a legal practitioner himself.
James Hall has been with the firm since 2018, and a partner since 2020 when the firm was also rebranded as Harrington Hall. James attained a business degree and worked in that field for a while before transitioning into law, initially as a paralegal and then as a lawyer.
Duncan and James also like their sports, being part of the Territorians supporter's group for the GWS Giants.
The pair also say they really like working together, and that they have also built a great team around them.
"Our lawyers are all professionals in their respective areas of practice, but also creative problem solvers."
Faraz Jafri, associate and Zahrrah Zekrya, lawyer, assist James with the litigation practice including with debt recovery, commercial litigation and building disputes. Nick Chan, senior associate, who has an extensive background in property law, assists Duncan with the firm's property and conveyancing practice.
Nick is supported by Chloe Hooper and Erin Abraham, who are the firm's conveyancing assistants. Patrick Dawson (Paddy) is their law clerk, working across multiple practice areas, and Tyler Neiberding is their office assistant, who is the first point of contact at the firm.
The approach
Duncan and James say that developing and maintaining a good relationship with their clients is very important to them. They also very much value their reputation for doing good work.
"We make a point of building strong relationships with our clients and taking the stress out of dealing with lawyers, whether you're buying a home or starting a new business."
They also describe their firm as nimble and agile, which means they are able to respond quickly to the needs of their clients.
"We aim to offer advice that takes the particular circumstances of each of our clients into consideration, as well as the commercial and practical realities, and understand the need for timely and cost effective advice."