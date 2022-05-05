Re-discovering the fun in basketball.
It was the one thing Tahlia Tupaea had on her mind when she signed on again for the Canberra Capitals, and as there is "no point guard in Australia like her", it seems like she found it.
The 24-year-old averaged 6.9 points a game, held a 44.2 per cent three-point percentage and scored 96 points for the side last season.
Tupaea envisions her form and fun will continue in her third season with the Capitals, even with a new coach, after re-signing for 2022-23.
"I am so excited to be back at the UC Capitals next season and am really determined to have a great season," she said.
"It was disappointing the way the season ended but I am keen and excited to further develop my skills under [Kristen] Vealy.
"I watched her when I was junior and was always inspired by her game. I have played against her and now have the opportunity to be coached by her."
The guard is headed for the new WNBL in New Zealand - but in what colour jersey remains under wraps - which is set to tipoff in late June with five teams.
Tupaea adds to three names already on new coach Kristen Veal's roster, with Gemma Potter, Shaneice Swain and WNBA-pick Jade Melbourne locked in.
Eleven of last season's Capitals players, including key players Kelly Wilson, Kelsey Griffin, Brittany Sykes and Brittany Smart, however, are still up for grabs as free agents.
Veal is heading to Melbourne to catch-up with Wilson and some other players, as she begins to lay the foundations for her WNBL squad.
The Capitals coach said she was excited by Tupaea's re-signing, especially since all the work the young player had put in this season following a few injury-ridden ones.
"I've known Tahlia for a long time. I think she's a huge talent, great IQ, good person, so I'm just really happy for her to be part of the program again," Veal said.
"You can see it in her now. She's back to the promise and the talent that she had when she first came onto the scene as a 15/16 year old.
"There's no point guard in Australia like her with her size, her strength, her skill set, her shot and how she reads and sees the game.
"So I'd like to see her taking a little bit more of a leadership role on the court this year, and off, and seeing her get back to being really hard to guard and influencing the team."
The free agency runs until the start of the 2022-23 season. Clubs have another $10,000 to work with in their salary cap next season, and the minimum wage for players will increase by $1500 to $15,000.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
