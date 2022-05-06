The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NPLW: West Canberra Wanderers to face Canberra Olympic without goalkeeper Ally Hinson

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated May 6 2022 - 2:21am, first published 2:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Canberra Wanderers goalkeeper Ally Hinson is facing six to eight weeks on the sidelines. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Only one team across the NPL maintains a perfect defensive record - the West Canberra Wanderers FC NPLW side.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.