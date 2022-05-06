Only one team across the NPL maintains a perfect defensive record - the West Canberra Wanderers FC NPLW side.
But their perfect run has been dealt a blow, with goalkeeper Ally Hinson breaking her finger and facing weeks on the sidelines.
It makes the Wanderers' next test, against Canberra Olympic FC at O'Connor Enclosed, on Sunday even harder.
The 17-year-old went down 22 minutes into her side's 3-0 win against Tuggeranong United following a shot, and was subbed off.
She faces six to eight weeks out of her gloves but has every faith in her replacement, and her team, against Olympic.
"It'll be pretty disappointing watching from the sideline, but I'll be there supporting the girls and helping them along on that journey as well," Hinson said.
"All the girls will definitely give [Olympic] a strong challenge. They'll fight as hard as they can. They'll put in the 90 minutes and hopefully get a result from that."
Despite her injury keeping her from the No.1 jersey, Hinson could make an earlier return to the pitch in a different position. She was an attacker and centre back before she made the switch to goalkeeping four years ago.
Last year she helped Canberra Croatia FC keep opposing sides to only 14 goals across the shortened season.
This year, however, her start has been even stronger with her new club, having maintained a clean sheet after four rounds and about 290 minutes of play.
"This is my first year at the club and I love it at the Wanderers," Hinson said.
"It's such a great and supportive environment and I think we've got a really strong squad this year.
"There's great pathways for me and I think going into a new club made me feel more confident and drove me to want to prove myself as well."
The Olympic test is not the only big match-up in round five. Another will take place on Saturday afternoon at McKellar Park between Belconnen United and Croatia.
Following a 1-1 draw last week against Olympic, which Belconnen lost to 3-2 earlier in the season, Deakin will be eager to take three points from the contest.
NPLW
NPLM
