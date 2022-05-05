The Canberra Times
First snow falls on Thredbo ahead of ski season

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated May 5 2022 - 6:09am, first published 5:20am
Thredbo staff have woken to the first flurries of snow on Mount Kosciusko on Thursday, with reports temperatures lingered around zero in the alps until midday.

