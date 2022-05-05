Decent work - at its most basic, fair pay for secure work and genuine respect for those who work in feminised industries. Who cares for your kids and your parents? Who cares for those with a disability. Women's care keeps our society together and must be recognised for that.



High quality care infrastructure for decent work and a sustainable workforce - make those care industries sustainable. OH MY GOD I AM A NEWISH GRANDMA AND WE STILL HAVE THE SAME HOPELESS MAYHEM AS WHEN MY KIDS WERE BABIES LAST CENTURY. Provide much more support for childcare. I love the ideas of Samantha Page, the CEO of Early Childhood Australia, who says what we really need is a vision for the early years that balances parents needs and children's needs, extended paid parental leave which allows parents to stay at home and bond with their newborns, high quality early education for all children regardless of their parent's workforce participation.



Gender pay equality. Obviously. Make it an explicit objective of the Fair Work Act 2009. Get the blokes who sit behind desks all day to spend a few days in a childcare centre and see how they go (OK, the Work+Family Roundtable did not suggest this but seriously, what could go wrong?)



Safe and respectful workplaces - get ourselves a government which understands why we need to implement all the remaining recommendations of the Sex Discrimination Commissioner's Respect@Work report, especially the bit which says employers should have a positive duty to make workplaces safe. Why has that been so hard for the government when we have an epidemic of sexual harassment at work?

