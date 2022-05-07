The Canberra Times

Seagrass meadows store much more carbon than previously realised

By Matilda Handsley-Davis
May 7 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seagrass up close in clear waters. Picture: HYDRA Marine Sciences GmbH.

Imagine the equivalent amount of sugar to 32 billion cans of Coca-Cola sitting on the seabed. It's not a sweet-tooth, carbonated fantasy but reality, the results of a new study show.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.