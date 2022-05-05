Water Polo ACT has praised its women's side after they were denied a shot at a country championship gold medal, cruelling the territory's hopes of a clean sweep at home.
The ACT men's team won gold at the Water Polo Australia country championships in Canberra, while the women's team claimed bronze.
It wasn't without controversy after the women's side had to replay part of their semi-final clash against Queensland despite originally winning the contest.
A minor official error occurred midway through the third quarter when a Queensland player was incorrectly ruled to have fouled out four seconds before an ACT goal. The decision was corrected shortly after with that player returning to the game.
The ACT won the contest by a goal before Queensland lodged an appeal.
Instead of advancing to the gold medal game, the ACT returned two hours later to restart a semi-final from the point in which the error was made, and this time Queensland would emerge victorious.
The ACT bounced back to win bronze with an 8-5 victory over Tasmania.
Water Polo ACT chief executive Ryan McDermott praised the side's resilience to battle back from a difficult situation.
"Water Polo ACT always aims to play with the highest level of integrity and in the spirit of the game, no matter what game is being played. Our senior women's team exemplified this during what was an extremely difficult situation," McDermott said.
"Our ladies were the first to shake hands with Queensland after the replayed game and showed tremendous grit to back up what was essentially six physically and emotionally draining quarters on Friday to take home bronze the next day."
The men's title was the ACT's first since 2014, beating NSW 13-11 in Saturday's final.
"We knew because they went through the whole tournament undefeated before the final the pressure was all on them and honestly we fed off it," ACT goalkeeper Andrew Cameron said.
"It's really exciting for ACT water polo to win this tournament particularly because there were some very excellent players in the NSW team that play in the [Australian Water Polo League].
"This tournament was evidence that we can be competitive against some of the best players in Australia."
Nathan Ellinthrope and Matt Wilson were the standouts for the men's side, each scoring four goals in the championship game.
Australian team member Wilson was named in the all tournament team for his outstanding play during the competition.
ACT women's player-coach Melissa Taylor scored three goals en route to their bronze medal victory and was picked for the tournament team alongside fellow teammate Cara Murray.
